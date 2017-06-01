Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as another party joins NASA and vows to ensure RAILA wins the Presidency

..Homa Bay Town, Ogindo said he supports Raila Odinga and urged his supporters and members of his party to follow suit.





However, he confirmed that his party has fielded candidates in other positions.





Green Congress of Kenya Party joins other smaller political parties in Luo Nyanza which have declared support for Raila Odinga for the Presidency.





However, the smaller parties have fielded candidates in other positions.





