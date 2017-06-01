Blow to UHURU as CHEBUKATI swears to do this for RAILA ODINGA in August - No rigging this time

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has promised to deliver a free and fair General Election come August 8th.





Speaking yesterday, the Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC promised fool-proof elections in August.





They said they had learnt from the grave mistakes of 2013, where the commission was allegedly used to rig Raila Odinga in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The commission said it..



