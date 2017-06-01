Blow to UHURU as CHEBUKATI swears to do this for RAILA ODINGA in August - No rigging this time

..would employ backups to address challenges of technological failures in case they occur like in 2013.





“In 2013, technology did not fail.”





“People failed technology,” said Chris Msando, the IEBC ICT Director.





Msando noted that IEBC was kin to ensure technology works this time around and that they have everything under control.





The commission assured the country that there would be no rigging of elections in August as has been the norm with previous elections.





