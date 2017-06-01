Blow to RAILA/ KALONZO as MUTHAMA’s wife gets a big boost - UHURU/ RUTO to have last laugh

..the Scott Christian University, who had already been cleared to contest for the Machakos Women Rep seat, bolted out of the race to support Agnes Muthama, who is also the estranged wife of Senator Johnston Muthama.





Speaking at a rally in Misyani in Matungulu Constituency, Lucy said that she opted to step down in favour of Muthama’s wife because they share a similar vision.





The Opposition also suffered another blow in its bid to take over Machakos County after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disqualified NASA gubernatorial candidate, Wavinya Ndeti, from the race for allegedly being in two political parties at the same time.





Wavinya Ndeti has however been returned to the list of aspirants after the High Court ordered the IEBC to do so pending an appeal.





