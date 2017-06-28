Billionaire KABOGO forced to eat in a cheap kibanda with “raiyaa” as he desperately hunts for votes (PHOTOs).

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - Embattled Kabogo Governor, William Kabogo, was forced to eat in a kibanda as he desperately hunts for votes.





The billionaire Governor has been facing stiff competition from Waititu, who is likely to clinch the seat.





Kabogo has often been accused of being proud and arrogant and that’s why he is pulling stunts to prove to voters that he is a man of the people.





He shared photos eating in a cheap hotel saying, “ Kuna baridi sana Kiambu. Kunywa chai na majamaa sio mbaya ama namna gani? # TujengeKiambu # KabaKabogo





