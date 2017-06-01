Big boost for UHURU as KAMBA elders endorse him! Say RAILA and KALONZO are anti-development!

Thursday June 22, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid has received a huge boost after the Kamba community elders endorsed his Presidency in August.





The elders led by their chairman Rev. Peter Kiiti, noted that President Kenyatta's scorecard is commendable and therefore deserves a second term.





The elders further took a swipe at Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, branding him 'an enemy of development.'





They argued that the..



