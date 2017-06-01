Big blow to UHURU/ RUTO as MANDAGO says he will campaign RAILA ahead of the August 8th election.

..an Independent, he will cost President Uhuru Kenyatta dearly in the August election.





He added that Buzeki he does not deserve any support from Jubilee party.





Mandago said that he will ask the communities in his backyard to snub President Kenyatta to vote for NASA Presidential candidate Raila Amolo Odinga in the event that “the other communities residing in Eldoret, especially the Kikuyu, decide to vote for Buzeki”.





Members of the Kikuyu community living in Eldoret are allegedly campaigning for Buzeki and this is the reason Mandago is issuing threats.





