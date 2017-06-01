Big blow to RAILA and KALONZO as NYENZE/ MUSILA endorse UHURU/ RUTO for a second term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 12:25

Monday June 12, 2017 - Kitui Senator, David Musila, and Leader of Minority in Parliament, Francis Nyenze, have become the first Wiper Democratic Movement leading officials to endorse President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.

Speaking at Kauwi Primary School grounds, Kabati, in Kitui West on Friday, when Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki launched a National Youth Service Programme, Nyenze said people of Kitui should elect Uhuru because the County had benefited from his leadership. 

'Whoever has eyes needs not be told to..

