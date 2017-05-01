BETTY KYALLO answers those who called her a PR@ST!TUT£ who spreads her legs to anyone with cash.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:37

Friday, 02 June 2017 - KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, was trolled on social media by some of KTN’s fans on the station’s official facebook page.

She was called a cheap pr@st!tut3 who spreads her legs to anyone with cash.

Kenyans on social media have a habit of attacking Betty after her flopped marriage with Okari that lasted for less than 6 months.

But she has a ...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno