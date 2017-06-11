BARACK OBAMA’s younger daughter SASHA is growing into a real BEAUTY-(PHOTOS)

Sunday, June 11, 2017- Sasha, the second daughter of former U.S president, Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, turned 16 years old yesterday June 10th.

A birthday party was thrown for her and she celebrated with family and friends.

When Barack made history in 2008 after he was elected 44th POTUS, Sasha was just 7 while her elder sister Malia was 10.

The adorable girls are all grown now and just like their mother, they are so beautiful.


Check out the photos below from Sasha’s 16th birthday party.


