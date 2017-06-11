BARACK OBAMA’s younger daughter SASHA is growing into a real BEAUTY-(PHOTOS)

Sunday, June 11, 2017- Sasha, the second daughter of former U.S president, Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, turned 16 years old yesterday June 10th.





A birthday party was thrown for her and she celebrated with family and friends.





When Barack made history in 2008 after he was elected 44th POTUS, Sasha was just 7 while her elder sister Malia was 10.





The adorable girls are all grown now and just like their mother, they are so beautiful.



