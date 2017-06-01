Banking Jobs in Kenya - I &M Bank

Banking Jobs in Kenya - I &M BankJobs and Careers 06:15
I &M Bank Limited, a regional Bank with a fast growing branch network around the country is looking to recruit a competent and highly motivated individual for the following position:
Manager - Credit & Environmental Social Risk Management
Ref: MCESRM/06/2017
Job Summary: The incumbent will be responsible for the independent review and the continual monitoring of the risk management processes used by lines of business across the bank, within specialty lending units, Credit and Environment and Social Risk Management.
Duties will include: risk assessments, critical evaluation of the quality of credit/social risk management, constructive challenge of weak or ineffective practices and sharing best practices in order to effect change.
The role holder will assist in the development of methodologies/ models/ processes for measurement of Credit/Social Risk , Credit Portfolio Management Tools & Reporting across the Group.
He/she will also assist in group wide enhancement and review of all Credit Policies in order to ensure that these reflect the best practice and regulate the risk assets of the group as directed by the Board.
Key Responsibilities:
The role will report to the Chief Risk Officer and will be responsible for:
Maintaining the loan portfolio rating in line with the bank’s Board approved risk appetite
- Managing the bank’s
Environmental and Social Risk Management aspect
Credit Policy Design & Update
- Liaising with
Credit team to develop and
maintain a comprehensive (Corporate
& Business, Personal and Affluent) Credit Risk
Policy and Procedures Manual
- Updating
Credit Policy additions by the Credit Risk Management
Committees of the Management and Board
- Performing Credit
Risk Stress Testing and researching and offering recommendations to the
bank.
Credit Policy Acculturation
- Bank-wide
Acculturation on Credit Policy at all levels
- Identifying culture
gaps for input into acculturation initiatives in liaison with Credit
department.
- Utilization and
maintenance of a Credit Policy Web Portal and such other initiatives to
ensure ready access to the bank’s Credit Policy and other related
information.
Bank-Wide-Credit Skills Development
- Constantly
liaising with other
business units and Credit Assessment
Unit to identify Credit Risk knowledge gaps.
- Liaising with
Credit team to institutionalize a credit school at Basic, Intermediate and
advance level.
- Liaising with
credit team to design Induction-level, Intermediate level, Senior and
Board-level Training Programs to ensure the optimization of bank-wide
Credit Skills across all loan-interfacing executives
Credit Research
- Evaluation and
rating of the bank’s target industries towards recommending to the Credit
Risk Management Committee of the management and board, their continued
maintenance within its target market.
- Evaluation of new
industries towards same objective.
- Providing
Committee-approved Industries and ratings results to the Credit Assessment
Unit for inclusion in their Non-Financial risk assessment and rating.
- Providing
Committee-approved Industries to the Credit Policy Unit for
inclusion in the Credit Policy
- Validation of
Industry analysis which have already been effected by external ratings
firm.
- Industry analysis
which is to be reviewed at least bi-annually.
- Back-testing of
previous years’ industry ratings against loan quality.
- Annual Validation of
Industry ratings Model
Environment and Social Risk Management
- Understanding and
analyzing Environment &Social risks inherent in credit applications
for a range of industry sectors in relation to transactions and the wider
business and commercial context.
- Assessing legal,
operational, credit and reputational risks associated with high and medium
risk projects and advise senior managers accordingly.
- Delivering
solutions to mitigate risks for the institution and their clients.
- Ensuring that
relevant due-diligence with deal teams and clients is undertaken including
selecting and managing technical consultants
- Ensuring that
corrective action identified is prioritized and implemented
- Delivering training
courses to increase awareness and best practice regarding ESMS issues.
- Take an active part
in the institution’s input into relevant working groups etc in relation to
Equator Principles and associated initiatives
- Planning for the
implementation of Environmental Social Risk Management System (ESMS)
Qualifications and Competencies
- Masters of Business
Administration degree in Finance or a related field will be an added
advantage; and
- Bachelor’s degree
in Actuarial Science, Finance, Statistics or its equivalent from a
recognized institution.
- CPA (K), ACCA, CIA,
or Financial Risk certification; and
- Member of Institute
of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAK).
- Training in Credit
Risk Management from a reputable institution
- Training in
Corporate and Retail (Personal/Business/Affluent) Credit Course from a
reputable institution.
- Must have a minimum
of 5 years’ experience as a Relationship Manager
- At least 5 year’s
relevant experience in Banking and Financial Risk
- Able to perform
credit risk modelling and strong credit risk monitoring.
- Ability to write
complex letters, comprehensive reports and to perform complex
calculations.
- Good planning and
organizational skills;
- Excellent
analytical Skills
- Excellent
communication and presentation skills;
- Excellent
Interpersonal, people management skills with attention to detail
- Good understanding
of Banking internal policies and procedures as well as external
regulations.
- Good
Knowledge of Basel II and CBK Prudential
guidelines, Risk Management Guidelines and Risk- based-Supervision (RBS)
Job Vacancy:Relationship Manager – German Desk
Ref: GDRM/06/2017
Job Summary: The incumbent will be part of the I&M Bank team in Nairobi and will be in charge of promoting the German - Kenyan / German - East African business relations.
This is a senior position that will assist German corporates in Kenya / East Africa or Germany with their export business to Kenya / East Africa as well as Kenyan / East African companies that export to Germany and or import German products.
The job holder will be in charge of promoting the German desk by providing financing opportunities as well as other banking and advisory services. He /she will be responsible for ensuring quality business growth of both the asset and liability book.
Key responsibilities:
The Incumbent will report to the Divisional Head and will be responsible for:
- Provision of
banking/ financial advisory services by building and fostering
relationships with German corporates selling products to Kenya/East Africa
either through their German or local office. Advising German and
Kenya East Africa companies on trade finance solutions and other banking
services
- Organizing
meetings, seminars and round–tables to further deepen the Kenyan-German
business in collaboration with DEG, the Delegation of German Industry and
Commerce in Kenya, the Kenyan-German Business Association and the German
Embassy in Kenya.
- Facilitating the
structuring and negotiations of financing proposals while liaising and
collaborating with the Commercial Consulate of the German embassy, the
local Delegation of German Industry and Commerce, the Kenyan-German
Business Association as well as other institutions to provide local
insights in the area of both economic and business regulations for German
businesses seeking to explore business opportunities and partnerships in
Kenya.
- Leveraging on the
Bank’s geographical spread, branch network and customer base to provide a
credible channel for exchange of German and/or Kenyan goods and services.
- Facilitating the
structuring and negotiation of financing solutions for investments of Kenya
and other surrounding countries private sector companies in connection
with the purchase of German equipment and/or services or their export
activities.
- Providing monthly
and annual reporting on its activities to the banks management and DEG.
- Effectively
managing the functions of the German Desk to provide a one-stop shop in
the provision of all banking services and other requisite financing needs
of companies being engaged in German-Kenyan business activities.
Qualifications and Competencies
- Bachelor’s degree
in Economics, Finance, Business Administration or its equivalent
from a recognized institution
- Fluent in German
and English
- Minimum experience
of 3 years, preferably in banking and trade finance
- Strategic and
analytical thinking skills;
- Excellent communication
and interpersonal skills;
- Strong negotiation
skills;
- Excellent problem
solving and decision making skills;
- Knowledgeable in
accounting , Banking Act, CBK prudential guidelines and credit policies.
- Excellent
networking and presentation skills
- Experience with the
local business environment and work experience in/ or related to Germany
How to Apply
If you believe you meet the above requirements, please send your application together with comprehensive curriculum vitae indicating your qualifications, present position, salary expectations and names and contacts of three referees.
Your application should reach the addresses below as soon as possible but not later than 31st July 2017.
Please quote reference number followed by the position applied for in the application.
1. The General Manager-Human Resources
I&M Bank Limited
I & M Tower, Kenyatta Avenue
P.O Box 30238 – 00100, Nairobi
Or email: recruit@imbank.co.ke (preferred option)
2. Phillip.kuck@deginvest.de
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.