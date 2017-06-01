Banking Jobs in Kenya - I &M Bank

I &M Bank Limited, a regional Bank with a fast growing branch network around the country is looking to recruit a competent and highly motivated individual for the following position:



Manager - Credit & Environmental Social Risk Management



Ref: MCESRM/06/2017



Job Summary: The incumbent will be responsible for the independent review and the continual monitoring of the risk management processes used by lines of business across the bank, within specialty lending units, Credit and Environment and Social Risk Management.





Duties will include: risk assessments, critical evaluation of the quality of credit/social risk management, constructive challenge of weak or ineffective practices and sharing best practices in order to effect change.





The role holder will assist in the development of methodologies/ models/ processes for measurement of Credit/Social Risk , Credit Portfolio Management Tools & Reporting across the Group.





He/she will also assist in group wide enhancement and review of all Credit Policies in order to ensure that these reflect the best practice and regulate the risk assets of the group as directed by the Board.



Key Responsibilities:



The role will report to the Chief Risk Officer and will be responsible for:



Maintaining the loan portfolio rating in line with the bank’s Board approved risk appetite

Advising the Credit Department on bank’s selection, underwriting, operations and concentration risks in line with the bank’s risk appetite.

Driving high-level credit capacity building among lenders and management/board-level approvers

Maintaining the bank-wide credit culture at maximum quality levels.

Managing the bank’s Environmental and Social Risk Management aspect

Credit Policy Design & Update

Liaising with Credit team to develop and maintain a comprehensive (Corporate & Business, Personal and Affluent) Credit Risk Policy and Procedures Manual

Updating Credit Policy additions by the Credit Risk Management Committees of the Management and Board

Performing Credit Risk Stress Testing and researching and offering recommendations to the bank.

Credit Policy Acculturation

Bank-wide Acculturation on Credit Policy at all levels

Identifying culture gaps for input into acculturation initiatives in liaison with Credit department.

Utilization and maintenance of a Credit Policy Web Portal and such other initiatives to ensure ready access to the bank’s Credit Policy and other related information.

Bank-Wide-Credit Skills Development

Constantly liaising with other business units and Credit Assessment Unit to identify Credit Risk knowledge gaps.

Liaising with Credit team to institutionalize a credit school at Basic, Intermediate and advance level.

Liaising with credit team to design Induction-level, Intermediate level, Senior and Board-level Training Programs to ensure the optimization of bank-wide Credit Skills across all loan-interfacing executives

Credit Research

Evaluation and rating of the bank’s target industries towards recommending to the Credit Risk Management Committee of the management and board, their continued maintenance within its target market.

Evaluation of new industries towards same objective.

Providing Committee-approved Industries and ratings results to the Credit Assessment Unit for inclusion in their Non-Financial risk assessment and rating.

Providing Committee-approved Industries to the Credit Policy Unit for inclusion in the Credit Policy

Validation of Industry analysis which have already been effected by external ratings firm.

Industry analysis which is to be reviewed at least bi-annually.

Back-testing of previous years’ industry ratings against loan quality.

Annual Validation of Industry ratings Model

Environment and Social Risk Management

Understanding and analyzing Environment &Social risks inherent in credit applications for a range of industry sectors in relation to transactions and the wider business and commercial context.

Assessing legal, operational, credit and reputational risks associated with high and medium risk projects and advise senior managers accordingly.

Delivering solutions to mitigate risks for the institution and their clients.

Ensuring that relevant due-diligence with deal teams and clients is undertaken including selecting and managing technical consultants

Ensuring that corrective action identified is prioritized and implemented

Delivering training courses to increase awareness and best practice regarding ESMS issues.

Take an active part in the institution’s input into relevant working groups etc in relation to Equator Principles and associated initiatives

Planning for the implementation of Environmental Social Risk Management System (ESMS)

Qualifications and Competencies

Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance or a related field will be an added advantage; and

Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science, Finance, Statistics or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

CPA (K), ACCA, CIA, or Financial Risk certification; and

Member of Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAK).

Training in Credit Risk Management from a reputable institution

Training in Corporate and Retail (Personal/Business/Affluent) Credit Course from a reputable institution.

Must have a minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Relationship Manager

At least 5 year’s relevant experience in Banking and Financial Risk

Able to perform credit risk modelling and strong credit risk monitoring.

Ability to write complex letters, comprehensive reports and to perform complex calculations.

Good planning and organizational skills;

Excellent analytical Skills

Excellent communication and presentation skills;

Excellent Interpersonal, people management skills with attention to detail

Good understanding of Banking internal policies and procedures as well as external regulations.

Good Knowledge of Basel II and CBK Prudential guidelines, Risk Management Guidelines and Risk- based-Supervision (RBS)

Job Vacancy: Relationship Manager – German Desk



Ref: GDRM/06/2017



Job Summary: The incumbent will be part of the I&M Bank team in Nairobi and will be in charge of promoting the German - Kenyan / German - East African business relations.





This is a senior position that will assist German corporates in Kenya / East Africa or Germany with their export business to Kenya / East Africa as well as Kenyan / East African companies that export to Germany and or import German products.





The job holder will be in charge of promoting the German desk by providing financing opportunities as well as other banking and advisory services. He /she will be responsible for ensuring quality business growth of both the asset and liability book.



Key responsibilities:



The Incumbent will report to the Divisional Head and will be responsible for:

Provision of banking/ financial advisory services by building and fostering relationships with German corporates selling products to Kenya/East Africa either through their German or local office. Advising German and Kenya East Africa companies on trade finance solutions and other banking services

Organizing meetings, seminars and round–tables to further deepen the Kenyan-German business in collaboration with DEG, the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Kenya, the Kenyan-German Business Association and the German Embassy in Kenya.

Facilitating the structuring and negotiations of financing proposals while liaising and collaborating with the Commercial Consulate of the German embassy, the local Delegation of German Industry and Commerce, the Kenyan-German Business Association as well as other institutions to provide local insights in the area of both economic and business regulations for German businesses seeking to explore business opportunities and partnerships in Kenya.

Leveraging on the Bank’s geographical spread, branch network and customer base to provide a credible channel for exchange of German and/or Kenyan goods and services.

Facilitating the structuring and negotiation of financing solutions for investments of Kenya and other surrounding countries private sector companies in connection with the purchase of German equipment and/or services or their export activities.

Providing monthly and annual reporting on its activities to the banks management and DEG.

Effectively managing the functions of the German Desk to provide a one-stop shop in the provision of all banking services and other requisite financing needs of companies being engaged in German-Kenyan business activities.

Qualifications and Competencies

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Finance, Business Administration or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Fluent in German and English

Minimum experience of 3 years, preferably in banking and trade finance

Strategic and analytical thinking skills;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

Strong negotiation skills;

Excellent problem solving and decision making skills;

Knowledgeable in accounting , Banking Act, CBK prudential guidelines and credit policies.

Excellent networking and presentation skills

Experience with the local business environment and work experience in/ or related to Germany

