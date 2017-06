Banking Jobs in Kenya - First Community Bank

Develop Risk & Compliance strategies, policies, procedures and standards for the bank, and monitor to ensure adherence;

To coordinate with all departments of the bank to manage risks such as Strategic, Market, Credit, Operational, Regulatory and Reputational risks.

To carry out periodic inspection of the internal policies procedures, processes and controls to determine their appropriateness, effectiveness and adequacy in risk mitigation.

To assist with the evaluation and implementation of effective programmes aimed at securing compliance with internal and CBK regulations.

To enforce policy guidelines and best practices including a risk-based model for routine Supervision of Bank’s practices.

To report on the Bank’s performance against compliance parameters and adherence to prudential and market conduct bench marks. To present such reports to Senior Management and the Board of Directors

To review incidents of non-compliance, fraudulent inclinations and failures to meet regulatory obligations and recommend appropriate legal and administrative sanctions.

To conduct induction and periodic training on risk matters to new and serving staff to ensure risk awareness and appreciation.

Monitor and evaluate performance of individuals and the entire compliance team to ensure maximum effort is directed towards achieving the department’s objectives; carry out performance appraisals against agreed set targets while accurately assessing individual strengths, developmental needs and timely feedback.

Accountable for Team’s compliance to regulations and to the Bank’s policies & procedures.

Evaluate cost/benefits, identify appropriate alternatives and make recommendations on cost effective initiatives within the risk & compliance department as well as guide the business.

Have a minimum of Eight (8) years relevant work experience in a senior position with proven result oriented track record.

Personality: A go-getter, enthusiastic, results oriented with excellent communication and social skills. A forward planner with clear focus, ardent team player, mature, reliable, hardworking and able to work without supervision.

Management ability: Responsibility and ability to grow, support and develop talent within the risk and compliance team.

Ensuring that the financing proposals are complete, correct and consistent with Bank’s established policies/procedures and are within the Shari’a guidelines and CBK prudential guidelines.

Preparation of required statutory reports (CBK & CRB) and other reports as may be required by the bank’s management.

Supporting business units with on time responses and ensuring set TAT are achieved and maintained;

Scrutiny of all required docs for the facility i.e. Check for :

Conducting competitor analysis and research to ensure continued market competitiveness and relevance of the bank.

Keeping the relationship of branch financing officers abreast of the key financing issues/changes so as to improve relationship management.

Maintaining a high quality of the assigned financing portfolio and the entire asset book with proper risk evaluation, proposition of timely corrective action to secure Bank’s interest.

Timely tracking and follow ups of Facility proposals emanating from the business units for next level of approval within the agreed turnaround times.

Undertaking other tasks as assigned from time to time by Head of Financing, immediate supervisors and other

Have a minimum of Five (5) years relevant work experience, 3 of which should be at manager level with proven result oriented track record.

Critically analyze, review, vet and confirm that all proposal/facility requests are in line with Bank’s internal policies & procedures and financing criteria.

Ensuring that all conditions pertaining to disbursements are fulfilled prior to disbursement requests being processed.

Ensure timely renewal of insurance policies, payment of land rents and rates, updates of valuation reports for properties charged as security for facilities extended by the bank.

Determine the need for more thorough investigation or additional information; analyze information, statements and related materials.

Proper follow up with timely correspondence on all overdue and other requirements with the Relationship

Handling and monitoring of all the assigned credit relationships, their risk assessment and its mitigation.

Keeping approval authorities alerted to changes in the status of Risk with prompt financial reporting.

Maintaining quality of the assigned credit portfolio with proper risk evaluation, proposition of timely corrective action to secure Bank’s interest.

Ensure that credit proposals are complete, correct and consistent with Bank’s established policies/procedures and are within the Shari’a guidelines and compliance criteria of Central Bank.

Conduct competitor analysis and research to ensure continued market competitiveness and relevance of the bank.

Other tasks as may be assigned from time to time by Head of Credit & Risk Management and other senior management of the bank

Have a minimum of Five (5) years relevant work experience, 3 of which should be at manager level with proven result oriented track record.

Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage expectations of customers and other stake holders.

Analytical skills, understanding and interpretation of facilities as structured and options available in the process of structuring plans for turning around non-performing loans.

Knowledge and effective application of all relevant banking policies, processes, procedures and guidance to consistently achieve required compliance standards or benchmarks.

Planning and organizing skills for effective planning and execution of tasks and deliverables within timeframes and budget.

Self-empowerment to enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust that are needed to support performance and customer-service oriented culture.

A package commensurate to the posts shall be discussed and agreed with the successful candidates.

Design and co-ordinate the development, rollout and management of innovative Banking products within the Business.

Follow through all Operations projects to ensure completion as per plan and within budget.

Accountable for Operations Team’s compliance to regulations and to the Bank’s policies & procedures.

Evaluate cost/benefits, identify appropriate alternatives and make recommendations on cost effective initiatives within the Operations Department and for the business.

Have a minimum of Eight (8) years relevant work experience in a similar position with proven result oriented track record in preparation of management accounting reports, maintaining accurate accounting records and effective control of budgets.

Personality: A go-getter, enthusiastic, results oriented with excellent communication and social skills. A forward planner with clear focus, ardent team player, mature, reliable, hard working and able to work without supervision.

Management ability: Responsibility and ability to grow, support and develop talent within the Operations

We are an ethical, participatory, commercial, Tier 3 bank with 18 branches spread throughout Kenya. Our mission is to deliver innovative and ethical financial solutions, products, and customer centric services to our clientele.

The position holders will leverage on the bank’s brand, goodwill, infrastructure, existing business and potential, to undertake operations and business in strict regulatory compliance amidst a culture of ethical inclusivity to enhance stakeholder value. These three (3) leaders will have demonstrable creative and strategic leadership and contribute to the implementation of the Bank’s financing and retail strategies

Periodically review and update Human Resources Policies and Procedures to ensure they are in line with changes in the regulatory and labour environment.

Ensure policies and procedures on compensation, benefits, terms & conditions of employment are sufficient to attract motivate and retain appropriate staff.

Participate in the development of the Bank’s strategic plan and ensure effective contribution of human resource function towards achievement of the plans

Maintain contact with the labour industry, other organizations and government departments to keep abreast of relevant human resources process developments that are relevant.

Design and coordinate the implementation of performance management system to ensure it is effective, and linked to the staff development programmes.

Coordinate staff training and development programmes. This includes training needs analysis, training evaluation and coordination of special programmes.

Ensure the company maintains good employment and industrial relations through well managed staff welfare schemes, healthy and safe working environment, effective management of disciplinary and grievance issues, with effective communication process.

Strategic thinker, ability to see the big picture and formulate strategies for the Financing department that will contribute to achievement of the bank’s overall objectives

Enthusiastic, results oriented with excellent communication and presentation skills, advanced facilitation skills at an individual and team levels

A forward planner with clear focus, ardent team player, mature, reliable, hardworking and able to work without supervision.

A good understanding and practical experience of managing Employee Relations activities and relationships with regulators and government related agencies

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job Title on the email subject to HRhelpdesk@fcb.co.ke