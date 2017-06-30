Banking Jobs in Kenya - First Community Bank

Head of Risk & Compliance

Responsibilities

· Develop Risk & Compliance strategies, policies, procedures and standards for the bank, and monitor to ensure adherence;

· To coordinate with all departments of the bank to manage risks such as Strategic, Market, Credit, Operational, Regulatory and Reputational risks.

· To carry out periodic inspection of the internal policies procedures, processes and controls to determine their appropriateness, effectiveness and adequacy in risk mitigation.

· To assist with the evaluation and implementation of effective programmes aimed at securing compliance with internal and CBK regulations.

· To enforce policy guidelines and best practices including a risk-based model for routine Supervision of Bank’s practices.

· To report on the Bank’s performance against compliance parameters and adherence to prudential and market conduct bench marks. To present such reports to Senior Management and the Board of Directors

· To review incidents of non-compliance, fraudulent inclinations and failures to meet regulatory obligations and recommend appropriate legal and administrative sanctions.

· To conduct induction and periodic training on risk matters to new and serving staff to ensure risk awareness and appreciation.

· Coordinate Business Continuity Management activities

· Staff management i.e. Leave, performance and disciplinary issues and coaching of branch managers & Financing Team.

· Monitor and evaluate performance of individuals and the entire compliance team to ensure maximum effort is directed towards achieving the department’s objectives; carry out performance appraisals against agreed set targets while accurately assessing individual strengths, developmental needs and timely feedback.

· Well trained and informed staff on risk & compliance procedures

· Participate in recruitment of management staff.

· Accountable for Team’s compliance to regulations and to the Bank’s policies & procedures.

· Evaluate cost/benefits, identify appropriate alternatives and make recommendations on cost effective initiatives within the risk & compliance department as well as guide the business.

Qualifications

· Hold a Bachelors Degree in Business, or finance related field. Masters degree an added advantage.

· Basel II qualifications; Risk analysis training

· Have a minimum of Eight (8) years relevant work experience in a senior position with proven result oriented track record.

· Experience in banking industry (all-round banker) or from a financial institution

Desired Qualities

· Personality: A go-getter, enthusiastic, results oriented with excellent communication and social skills. A forward planner with clear focus, ardent team player, mature, reliable, hardworking and able to work without supervision.

· Sound knowledge of the Bank’s products and services; CBK Prudential Guidelines.

· Understand the Banking Act, Central Bank Regulations, prudential guidelines & general laws relating to Banking

· Honest with impeccable integrity (high ethical standards).

· Management ability: Responsibility and ability to grow, support and develop talent within the risk and compliance team.





Financing Analyst

Responsibilities

· Ensuring that the financing proposals are complete, correct and consistent with Bank’s established policies/procedures and are within the Shari’a guidelines and CBK prudential guidelines.

· Preparation of required statutory reports (CBK & CRB) and other reports as may be required by the bank’s management.

· Supporting business units with on time responses and ensuring set TAT are achieved and maintained;

· Instituting and overseeing the timely disbursement of facilities while ensuring adequate controls.

· Scrutiny of all required docs for the facility i.e. Check for :

· Customer’s application letter and required documents

· KYC documents e.g national ID, Pin etc

· FLP

· Maintain record and track of the facility applications.

· Verify and prepare post LOO functions.

· Conducting competitor analysis and research to ensure continued market competitiveness and relevance of the bank.

· Keeping the relationship of branch financing officers abreast of the key financing issues/changes so as to improve relationship management.

· Supporting business units branch disbursement bookings on time responses and ensuring set TAT are achieved and maintained

· Maintaining a high quality of the assigned financing portfolio and the entire asset book with proper risk evaluation, proposition of timely corrective action to secure Bank’s interest.

· Timely tracking and follow ups of Facility proposals emanating from the business units for next level of approval within the agreed turnaround times.

· Undertaking other tasks as assigned from time to time by Head of Financing, immediate supervisors and other

· Management Team of the bank.

Qualifications

· Hold a Bachelors Degree in Business, Accounts related, Administration or related field. Masters degree an added advantage.

· Diploma in Banking and/or Professional Banking/CPA (K) qualifications a plus.

· Have a minimum of Five (5) years relevant work experience, 3 of which should be at manager level with proven result oriented track record.

· Have strong customer service orientation/experience.

· Experience in Business development and banking operations





Financing Administration Officer

Responsibilities

· Critically analyze, review, vet and confirm that all proposal/facility requests are in line with Bank’s internal policies & procedures and financing criteria.

· Review loan supervision reports to ensure they comply with set standards.

· Ensuring that all conditions pertaining to disbursements are fulfilled prior to disbursement requests being processed.

· Ensure timely renewal of insurance policies, payment of land rents and rates, updates of valuation reports for properties charged as security for facilities extended by the bank.

· Effective monitoring of loan repayments and mitigating risks related to defaults.

· Periodically reviewing the loan portfolio to manage likely problem areas.

· Liaising with internal and external service providers.

· Prepare returns and reports for management and statutory reporting.

· Respond to legal and customer correspondence.

· Realization of securities.

· Review in depth all pertinent credit and financial information.

· Determine the need for more thorough investigation or additional information; analyze information, statements and related materials.

· Proper follow up with timely correspondence on all overdue and other requirements with the Relationship

· Manager in coordination with CRMU.

· Handling and monitoring of all the assigned credit relationships, their risk assessment and its mitigation.

· Analyzing and monitoring product, service and tenor risk of customer exposure.

· Keeping approval authorities alerted to changes in the status of Risk with prompt financial reporting.

· Maintaining quality of the assigned credit portfolio with proper risk evaluation, proposition of timely corrective action to secure Bank’s interest.

· Ensure that credit proposals are complete, correct and consistent with Bank’s established policies/procedures and are within the Shari’a guidelines and compliance criteria of Central Bank.

· Preparation of required MIS for Central Bank reporting and other statistical/management purposes.

· Conduct Credit Training for new officers joining the bank.

· Conduct competitor analysis and research to ensure continued market competitiveness and relevance of the bank.

· Other tasks as may be assigned from time to time by Head of Credit & Risk Management and other senior management of the bank

Qualifications

· Hold a Bachelors Degree in Business, Accounts related, Administration or related field. Masters degree an added advantage.

· Diploma in Banking and/or Professional Banking/CPA (K) qualifications a plus.

· Have a minimum of Five (5) years relevant work experience, 3 of which should be at manager level with proven result oriented track record.

· Have strong customer service orientation/experience.

· Experience in Business development and banking operations

Competencies & Attributes

· A thorough understanding of the Bank’s financing policy and CBK prudential guidelines.

· Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage expectations of customers and other stake holders.

· Analytical skills, understanding and interpretation of facilities as structured and options available in the process of structuring plans for turning around non-performing loans.

· Knowledge and effective application of all relevant banking policies, processes, procedures and guidance to consistently achieve required compliance standards or benchmarks.

· Planning and organizing skills for effective planning and execution of tasks and deliverables within timeframes and budget.

· Excellent written and oral communication skills for effective relationships with different stakeholders;

· Quality orientation to ensure consistency in adhering and uphold performance standards for Service Level.

· Agreements and quality of documentation.

· Self-empowerment to enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust that are needed to support performance and customer-service oriented culture.

Remuneration

A package commensurate to the posts shall be discussed and agreed with the successful candidates.





Head of Operations

Responsibilities for the Head of Operations Job

· Board Matters:

· Formulation & implementation of Operations Strategic Plan

· Board & Management Committees

· Provide leadership in overall banking operations strategies for the Bank

· Provide leadership, direction to the Operations Team including Trade Finance, Central Business Operations (clearing), Branch Operations Managers, ATM support teams.

· Design and co-ordinate the development, rollout and management of innovative Banking products within the Business.

· Follow through all Operations projects to ensure completion as per plan and within budget.

· Overall cash management and movement within the Bank.

· Branch support : Banking operations and guidance

· Timely and accurate Operations reports.

· Support business development by acquiring and maintaining business relations with customers and service providers.

· Staff management i.e. leadership, Leave, performance and disciplinary issues and coaching of Teams under Operations.

· Accountable for Operations Team’s compliance to regulations and to the Bank’s policies & procedures.

· Evaluate cost/benefits, identify appropriate alternatives and make recommendations on cost effective initiatives within the Operations Department and for the business.

Qualifications

· Hold a Bachelors Degree in Business, or finance related field. Masters degree an added advantage.

· Training on Card Management, professional Banking operations training e.g. AKIB, ACIB

· Have a minimum of Eight (8) years relevant work experience in a similar position with proven result oriented track record in preparation of management accounting reports, maintaining accurate accounting records and effective control of budgets.

· Experience in banking industry or a Financial institution.

Desired Qualities

· Personality: A go-getter, enthusiastic, results oriented with excellent communication and social skills. A forward planner with clear focus, ardent team player, mature, reliable, hard working and able to work without supervision.

· Sound knowledge of the Bank’s products and services; CBK Prudential Guidelines.

· Understand the Banking Act, Central Bank Regulations, prudential guidelines Understand and implement operations processes; understand and implement strict KYC procedures.

· Management ability: Responsibility and ability to grow, support and develop talent within the Operations





Head of Human Resources

We are an ethical, participatory, commercial, Tier 3 bank with 18 branches spread throughout Kenya. Our mission is to deliver innovative and ethical financial solutions, products, and customer centric services to our clientele.

The position holders will leverage on the bank’s brand, goodwill, infrastructure, existing business and potential, to undertake operations and business in strict regulatory compliance amidst a culture of ethical inclusivity to enhance stakeholder value. These three (3) leaders will have demonstrable creative and strategic leadership and contribute to the implementation of the Bank’s financing and retail strategies

Responsibilities

· Board and strategy matters:

· Formulation & implementation of Human Resources Strategic Plan

· Board & Management Committees

· Periodically review and update Human Resources Policies and Procedures to ensure they are in line with changes in the regulatory and labour environment.

· Ensure policies and procedures on compensation, benefits, terms & conditions of employment are sufficient to attract motivate and retain appropriate staff.

· Participate in the development of the Bank’s strategic plan and ensure effective contribution of human resource function towards achievement of the plans

· Maintain contact with the labour industry, other organizations and government departments to keep abreast of relevant human resources process developments that are relevant.

· Design and coordinate the implementation of performance management system to ensure it is effective, and linked to the staff development programmes.

· Coordinate staff training and development programmes. This includes training needs analysis, training evaluation and coordination of special programmes.

· Oversee administrative support, which includes personnel records maintenance, payroll administration, staff benefits processing, and management of staff provident and welfare schemes.

· Ensure the company maintains good employment and industrial relations through well managed staff welfare schemes, healthy and safe working environment, effective management of disciplinary and grievance issues, with effective communication process.

· Prepare and control of human resource budgets.

Qualifications

· Relevant first degree ( BCom, BEd, BBA, Sociology, Psychology)

Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management

· MBA added advantage

· Eight years experience in Human Resource Management, with 3 years experience in Senior Management

· Wide exposure in all the sections of Human Resource Management

Desired Qualities

· Strategic thinker, ability to see the big picture and formulate strategies for the Financing department that will contribute to achievement of the bank’s overall objectives

· Enthusiastic, results oriented with excellent communication and presentation skills, advanced facilitation skills at an individual and team levels

· A forward planner with clear focus, ardent team player, mature, reliable, hardworking and able to work without supervision.

· Ability to understand financials (e.g. interpreting financial statements, budgeting)

· Understanding of the various HR products (performance management, Employee engagement)

· A good understanding and practical experience of managing Employee Relations activities and relationships with regulators and government related agencies

· High levels of professionalism and professional development.

· Honest with impeccable integrity (high ethical standards).

