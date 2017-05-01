Atume pesa ya diapers! LADY exposes a Nairobi PASTOR who impregnated her and dumped her.

Hide my identity please. Help me reach out to this pastor by the name Samuel Baraza of Eagles Gathering church at umoja innercore, his phone number is 0724 884745.





He impregnated me and then ditched me when I was six months pregnant.





The baby is now two months old.





All I want is him to be responsible at least pesa ya diapers anitumie.





I have tried to communicate to him to be responsible but he doesn't even reply or pick up my phone calls,





The Last time we talked alisema nataka kumvunjia nyumba. All I want is ..



