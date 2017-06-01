Are you a cheap LADY? This is how cheap ladies behave, “Ukweli mtupu”

A cheap girl is not the girl that accepts your proposal the first day.

WHO IS A CHEAP GIRL?

1. A cheap gal is any gal who is

living in a man's house and the man has not paid her bride price, no wedding but she is living with him.





2. A cheap gal is any gal who is already having s3x with a common boyfriend and she does not know where the relationship is heading to, she does not know where the guy comes from, no marriage plans, no wedding hope but she is having s3x with the guy because of the money she is getting from him.





