Are those hips real- Kikuyu LADY, WANJIRU, stuns social media with her bottle-shaped figure(PHOTOs)

SIR PETER KARANJA 18:47

Monday, June 26, 2017-Are those hips real or she has used chemicals from River-Road?

That’s the question many men are asking after a little known Kikuyu lady called Wanjiru stunned social media with her big curves.

She has a bottle shaped figure that many ladies dream of.

We just hope those hips are real.


Look at these photos of Wanjiru flaunting her hot goodies.














The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno