Are those hips real- Kikuyu LADY, WANJIRU, stuns social media with her bottle-shaped figure(PHOTOs)Editor's Choice 18:47
Monday, June 26, 2017-Are those hips real or she has used chemicals from River-Road?
That’s the question many men are asking after a little known Kikuyu lady called Wanjiru stunned social media with her big curves.
She has a bottle shaped figure that many ladies dream of.
We just hope those hips are real.
Look at these photos of Wanjiru flaunting her hot goodies.
The Kenyan DAILY POST