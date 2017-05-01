Are LUOs planning to embarrass RAILA by indirectly voting UHURU in August? The truth is out

Monday June 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have asked voters in Luo Nyanza to come out in large numbers to vote for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga come August 8th.





Speaking in Bondo yesterday, NASA leaders led by Musalia Mudavadi, urged locals to ignore independent candidates and vote for NASA candidates from the MCA to the President.





He asked the voters to respect the...



