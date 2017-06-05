AMEKULA NYAMA! RUTO’s friend KIPKORIR flaunts his holiday house in Nanyuki - PHOTOs

Monday, June 5, 2017- Flamboyant lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has flaunted his newly complete holiday home in Nanyuki and it is breath-taking.





The luxury home consists of two three bed roomed units all en suite with an open plan kitchenette and is fitted with all modern facilities and amenities.





This is one of the many units developed by Centum Group CEO, James Mworia.





Kipkorir, who is known to hobnob with the high and mighty, has once again proved that money for him is not an issue as one of this villas costs Ksh 27,000,000 payable within 1 year.





Check out the photos he shared online in the next page with the caption,





‘Our Holiday Home In Nanyuki Is Ready …..’



