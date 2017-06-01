All Kenyan MUSLIMS told not to vote for UHURU/ RUTO as they treat them like second class citizens.Politics 08:17
Wednesday June 7, 2017 - A popular Muslim cleric from Mombasa County has distanced the Muslim community from a group that visited President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, recently where it endorsed his re-election bid.
Speaking on Tuesday, Sheikh Juma Ngao said the group was only after its own interests and did not represent the community whatsoever.
“They were only after food.”
“Muslims are not pocketed by...
Page 1 2