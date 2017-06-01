All he did was to f****** me to get me pregnant - VERA spills more dirt on her Nigerian ex-LOVER.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 06:52
Thursday, June 22, 2017 - Vera Sidika has spilled more dirt on her Nigerian ex-lover who recently leaked her n@d3s.
According to Vera, the man wanted to trap her by impregnating her but she secretly did an implant.
“Let me be honest.
When I met this man from day 1, all he wanted to do was get me pregnant. I remember after we screened, all he did was f**** to get me pregnant no love making.” She said.
Here’s the..
