All he did was to f****** me to get me pregnant - VERA spills more dirt on her Nigerian ex-LOVER.

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - Vera Sidika has spilled more dirt on her Nigerian ex-lover who recently leaked her n@d3s.

According to Vera, the man wanted to trap her by impregnating her but she secretly did an implant.

“Let me be honest.

When I met this man from day 1,  all he wanted to do was get me pregnant. I remember after we screened,  all he did was f**** to get me pregnant no love making.”  She said.

