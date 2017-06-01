All he did was to f****** me to get me pregnant - VERA spills more dirt on her Nigerian ex-LOVER.

...full post by Vera Sidika spilling more dirt on their flopped affair.





Let me be honest.





When I met this man from day 1 all he wanted to do was get me pregnant. I remember after we screened all he did was f**** to get me pregnant no love making.





He would always say "wanna use Kanye style on u. Get u pregnant quick so we build relationship later" I never understood at first I was so excited coz i love kids so much. But sometimes when things don't happen it's coz God is always preventing us from

The Worst! Thank God I never got pregnant 🙏🏻 this was last year sept-Oct.





when I went back home something told me to get an implant get to know this guy before making a big step. Did that hours before going airport for my next visit in December. Now What I experienced from end December to January 😔😢 all i thanked God for was safety & being alive. I have never been so close to God like I was during this time.





Fast forward...I got back home & deleted pics from my IG. I remember him asking why I did so. I acted just want low key relationship. But deep down I wasn't ok with what had happened. So I carried on like it's cool.wit time he suspected I might be pregnant & instead of denying I carried on just to see what his intentions were & the kind of person he would be if I was actually pregnant. Nothing changed.





We had a fight in April. Broke up and I moved on with life. On this break up he insisted I ab()rt the baby I said ok. Knowing so well I wasn't pregnant. But with agreeing. He still wouldn't let me be. Claimed I wanna ab@rt coz I'm not patient wit him etc





ION; he gave me his LV bag coz he said he bought it 5 years ago but he doesn't travel I should keep it. Then after break up came back saying I return the bag he gave me as a gift if not I sell it & use money to ab@rt.





He also refused to return my clothes till date. My clothes ae in dubai & my only worry is what does he need them for since he says they're cheap? And not clothes he bought coz he never bought me any clothes. So don't think he's refused coz he bought them. No.





