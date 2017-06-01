Alarm as train kills man in Nairobi 2 days after UHURU’s SGR train was involved in another accident

Monday June 19, 2017 - Barely 2 days after the new Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train, which was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, last month, was involved in an accident near Mariakani, where it knocked down a cow killing it on the spot, another train has been involved in an accident.





The train which was moving at a high speed was involved in an accident in Dagoretti where it killed a 34-year old man who was crossing the railway line.





The victim was crossing as the commuter train was approaching when he was crushed to death.





The police confirmed the incident saying they were called and informed of the incident after it had happened.





The body was picked up and taken to City Mortuary.





The Kenyan DAILY POST