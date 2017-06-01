AL GHURAIR printing tender must go on for now until MARAGA does this! ODUNGA tells RAILA

High Court Judge, George Odunga, has declined to suspend the ballot papers printing tender awarded to Dubai firm Al Ghurair and asked the Chief Justice, David Maraga, to form a bench to hear the case.





In his ruling on Friday, Odunga ruled that NASA lawyers failed to convince the court that the temporary orders were necessary.





Odunga ordered that the file be immediately taken to Chief Justice David Maraga so that he can..



