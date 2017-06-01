Aging Kenyan singer AMANI marries a rich Nigerian in a private wedding, She is off the market.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 20:08

Wednesday, 28 June 2017 - Aging Kenyan singer, Cecilia Wairimu, who is popularly known as Amani is off the market.

Amani walked down the aisle with her longtime Nigerian boyfriend in a private wedding.

According to Amani, she loves keeping her love-life private and that’s why she decided to walk down the aisle in a private wedding.

“It’s a done deal, I’m already married. I’m someone’s wife now. I know many are…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno