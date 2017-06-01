After WAVINYA, ELIZABETH ONGORO is next to be barred from vying - See what ODM has done

..two parties.





In a letter signed by ODM Secretary General, Agnes Zani, the petitioner - Fredrick Odhiambo Ayieko - argues that Ongoro defected from ODM to Amani National Congress (ANC) after the legal deadline of switching parties.





ODM claims that Ongoro resigned from the party to join ANC way after the deadline and was, therefore, not eligible to vie on any other party.





The party now wants Ongoro barred from vying for the Ruaraka Parliamentary seat on an ANC ticket.





