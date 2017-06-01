After RACHEL, RUTO also admits UHURU has failed, apologizes and asks Kenyans to vote for RAILA

Sunday June 18, 2017 - Barely a week after Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel, admitted publicly that the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta had failed to meet its target and apologized for Jubilee’s failures, Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has also done the exact same thing.





This is after he apologized the residents of Nakuru for what he termed as oppression and neglect by the Jubilee Government.





Speaking at a public rally in the County, Ruto accused Uhuru/ Ruto of failing the country over the last four years.





He disclosed that he supported the President and..



