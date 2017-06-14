After JULIE GICHURU and CAROLINE MUTOKO, another media personality endorses UHURU/ RUTO

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - Caroline Mutoko and Julie Gichuru have been on the receiving end after they publicly endorsed President Uhuru for a second term.





Their critics argued that being celebrated media personalities, they ought to be neutral.





But according to Ciku Muiruri, another well-known media girl, there is nothing wrong with celebrities or even media houses supporting a particular candidate.





Read her post below.





“It has become (always has been actually) – Very common for newspapers and other media to openly endorse a particular political party. Look at the just concluded general election in the UK where most of the papers backed the Tories.





Mail on Sunday – “Your country needs you… to save it from a man who would wreck its safety and prosperity.”





Sunday Telegraph – “Vote Conservative for an independent, prosperous Britain.”





Sunday Express – “Vote Theresa May for both a better Brexit and…



