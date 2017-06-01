After insulting KDF, RAILA ODINGA now insults BOINETT like a child! He is UHURU’s stooge

After insulting KDF, RAILA ODINGA now insults BOINETT like a child! He is UHURU’s stoogePolitics 18:11
NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has told Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, to stop meddling in politics and concentrate on securing the country during the election period.
Speaking in Kitale on Thursday, Raila accused the police of planning to engage in roles outside their mandate during the polls.
Raila was reacting to was reacting to claims that police will not allow voters to..
Page 1 2