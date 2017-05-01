Admin Officer Job in Kenya (109-144K)

Admin Officer – Hospital

Salary Scale: Ksh.109, 089 x 5,454 – 114,543 x 5,727 – 120,270 x 5,902– 126,270 x 6,077– 132,249 x 6,252 – 138,501 x 6,427 – 144,928 p.m.

Terms of service: Permanent

Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Chief Officer, the holder will be the head of Kitui County

· Referral Hospital and will be responsible for:

· Developing, implementing and monitoring procedures, policies and performance standards for medical, nursing, technical and administrative staff;

· Directing, supervising and evaluating the work and activities of medical, nursing, technical, clerical, service, maintenance and other personnel;

· Monitoring the use of diagnostic services, in-patient bed occupancy,facility and staff to ensure effective use of resources and assess the need for additional staff, equipment and services;

· Undertake manpower planning and coordination of staff development;

· Institute an effective grievance handling system both for employees and patients/clients;

· Ensuring compliance of the Hospital with legal and regulatory requirements;

· Ensure prudent management of financial resources in accordance tothe Financial Management Act, 2012;

· Be the secretary to the Hospital Management Committee and ensure safe custody of the committee deliberations;

· Take full responsibility for the management control, reporting and processing of all administration Key Priority Areas (KPAs);

· Ensure health and work safety measures are in place to assure a safe working environment;

· Any other duty as may be assigned by competent authority.

Requirements

· Be a citizen of Kenya;

· Bachelors degree in Management, Leadership or Strategic Management from a recognized institution;

· Relevant working experience of not less than Ten (10) years in a senior management position;

· Be a strategic thinker and result-oriented;

· Capacity to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines;

· Ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity;

· Demonstrated understanding and commitment to the values and principles as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya;

· Relevant master’s degree will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the position applied for clearly marked on the left side and addressed to:

The Secretary,

County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 33-90200, KITUI

Applications should be received at the Kitui County Public Service Board on or before close of business on Friday 9th June 2017.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates MUST meet the requirements of Chapter Six

of the Constitution of Kenya on Leadership and Integrity and will be required to produce clearance/compliance certificates from relevant agencies.