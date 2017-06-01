Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant

Our client one of the leading companies in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector is recruiting an Accounts Assistant to join their dedicated team.

Responsibilities

· Monitoring of accounts payables and receivables including invoicing, issuing statements and management of supplier accounts, Maintaining debtors and creditors records

· Daily reconciliation between bank and company accounts as well as handling daily receipts, monthly revenue intake sheets, spreadsheet files and inter-company reports and communications to investors.

· Ensure that all monthly transactions are accurately recorded, and they additionally assist financial analysts in updating revenue tracking sheets and processing payments.

· Other activities typically including participating in monthly, quarterly and yearly accounting cycles and preparing monthly financial statements.

· Preparing the annual report and financial statements while coordinating with the external auditors on the annual audit

· Ensuring compliance with the statutory requirements

· Participating in the review and development of sound financial policies, procedures and systems

Requirements

· Professional Qualification with a CPA( II) or higher

· Business Degree or College diploma is preferred but not mandatory.

· At least 1 years relevant working experience within a busy, computerized environment

· Excellent IT skills particularly in Excel and Access, with hands on experience in QuickBooks

· Familiarity with GAAP standards

· Ability to work independently, under pressure and meet strict reporting deadlines

· Skills in reports writing, problem solving, supervision, critical thinking, and a team player

· Excellent communication skills shall be an added advantage

