ABISAI the 221m jackpot winner flaunts his classy office, promises to ‘spoil’ clients (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - After spending quality time in France and Zanzibar where he probably reduced his staggering 221 m loot to manageable levels, Abisai is in back home.





Despite getting numerous unsolicited investment advice, the 28-year old has decided to expand his designing business.





He has set up a posh office for his design business and promised to give his clients unforgettable service.





“As we finalize our dream office /studio this month ….hope you’ll be one of our first clients… improving on our services ….pretty designs…quick delivery ….enjoy glass of juice as you wait to be served…#abisakidedesigner” he captioned a photo of his dream studio.





