A cop threatened to “malizia” him at Karura Forest - Chilling details of WALTER MENYA’s arrest.

Monday, 19 June 2017 - Standard Media journalist, Mosoku Geoffrey, has recounted how Daily Nation journalist, Walter Menya, was tricked, arrested and harassed by cops.





One of the cops even threatened to take him to Karura Forest and kill him.





Read Mosoku’s piece giving chilling details on Walter Menya’s arrest.





Our colleague Walter Menya was arrested in the most callous way. He was trapped by a man he had known as a source who asked to meet and have tea in town.





Unfortunately Walter was at Metropolitan hospital in Buruburu and the man identified as Korros, volunteered to…



