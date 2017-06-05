5 questions KISIIs are asking UHURU after his visit, They feel cheated.

In Kisii we are asking Uhuru Kenyatta the following questions.





1. Why has it taken 10 years to settle Kisii IDPs?



2. Why are Kisii IDPs being resettled with amounts threefold less than the amounts used to resettle members of his community.



3. Why tea farmers in Central Kenya earn bonuses ten times more than their counterparts in Kisii.



4. How has Jubilee improved the livelihoods of the people of Kisii?



5. Any worthy flagship project that the Jubilee government has completed in Kisii county.

Sideshows cannot save the son of Jomo.