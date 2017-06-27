27 LUO men arrested with pangas and machete heading for RAILA ODINGA’s rally! This is SHOCKING

Thursday June 29, 2017 - Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in coordination with regular police have arrested 27 men in Kisumu, who were planning to cause chaos in a rally in Kisumu.





The 27 men were arrested armed with pangas and machetes on their way to Rabuor Grounds where Nyando MP, Fred Outa, was bidding farewell to his constituents.





Among leaders who were expected in the event included NASA leader, Raila Odinga, Siaya Senator, James Orengo and...



