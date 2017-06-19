19 South African female celebrities pose N@D£ for charity, this is madness (See PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 18:54

Thursday, 29 June 2017 - 19 South African female celebrities str!pp3d n@k3d for Marie Claire SA Magazine July 2017 issue dubbed, “The Nak3d issue”.

According to the magazine, each of them str!pp3d for a good cause.

The celebrities posed n@k3d in a bid to raise money for different charities.

The magazine sold like hot cake.

See photos published on the magazine in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno