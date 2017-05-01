YUCK! See what happened to this LADY who injected her behind to make it big (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - To those ladies desperate for bigger derrieres and contemplating using injections, this video shows you why it is not such a bright idea.





The poor lady must have used chemicals to enhance her behind but it backfired on her badly.





She got the opposite of what she wanted - shapeless, saggy behind that is an eye sore.





It just looks fake and while she will turn heads, she will do so for all the wrong reasons.







