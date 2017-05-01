You have failed KALENJINs, UHURU gave you ‘nusu mkate’ but you are an embarrassment! RUTO told.

Sunday May 28, 2017 - Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader, Isaac Rutto, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of ignoring the Kalenjin community despite supporting the Jubilee Government over the last five years.





Speaking in Makutano town, West Pokot County, Rutto who is also the Bomet Governor, accused the DP of not doing much for the community yet he was in Government.





“We cannot allow one man to..



