You have added so much weight, you weigh like a heifer – KTN’s BETTY KYALLO told.

Wednesday, 24 May 2017 - S3xy KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, was trolled by one of her followers on Instagram for adding too much weight.





Betty has been sharing her latest photos and it’s evident that her curvy body is now covered in layers of fat.





She posted a photo rocking a sporty look that clearly showed her fat body.





A fat shamer shamelessly commented on her photo saying,





You have added so much weight, you weigh like a...



