‘You are an illiterate randy man,’ MIGUNA MIGUNA tears into businessman CHRIS KIRUBI

Friday, May 19, 2017 - Businessman Chris Kirubi was on Jeff Koinange Live on Wednesday where he talked on a variety of issues but his thoughts on Nairobi politics landed him in trouble with Miguna Miguna.





Kirubi was asked to comment on Miguna’s chances of becoming the next Nairobi Governor, to which he replied, “Who is that again, who is he?”





Miguna took issue with Kirubi and took to twitter to give him a dress down.





Check out the..



