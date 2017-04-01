Wonder! Check out this video where two oceans meet but don’t mix (VIDEO)

There is a place in the gulf of Alaska where two oceans meet but don’t mix.





If you look at the video below, you will notice that indeed two different oceans (as seen by their different colors) are meeting but not mixing (hence the foam in the middle of the picture.)





While scientists say these aren’t two oceans meeting but two different waters, namely - the glacial melt water which has a light blue colour and the saline sea water which has a dark blue colour and that the density of the water, along with the variation in temperature and salinity level is responsible to keep the waters distinct, this is nonetheless interesting.





Watch the video below.



