With or without RAILA ODINGA in polls, Kenyans must vote in August – UHURU’s Jubilee says

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has slammed National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, for threatening to boycott the August 8 th election if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) does not withdraw a court case on Constituency tallying results.





Speaking on Saturday during a NASA rally in Nakuru, Raila said that NASA leaders and supporters will not participate in the August election if IEBC’s appeal goes through.





However, in a statement read by..



