Why SONKO is not happy with IGATHE as running mate - You won’t believe what State House did

Friday May 19, 2017 - Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko unveiled former Vivo Energy Managing Director, Polycarp Igathe, as his Jubilee running mate for the Nairobi gubernatorial contest in August.





Sonko’s choice for Igathe as his running mate was endorsed by Deputy President William Ruto, who exuded confidence that the Jubilee tag team would deliver the Nairobi seat to Jubilee.





However, things may not be in black and white as they seem with multiple sources claiming Igathe was forced on Sonko by...



