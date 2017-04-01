Why my relationship with J BLESSING was bound to fail - S£XY CHANTELLE opens up.

S*xy singer-cum-actress, Chantelle, has broken her silence on reports that she cheated on long term lover, J Blessing.





The ‘Toklezea’ hit-maker left tongues wagging recently when she was caught getting cozy with a local businessman at a popular night club in Nairobi.





However, she has denied ever cheating on the renowned video producer but confirmed that indeed the two are no longer together.





She wrote on IG:





“The truth is that from the start, our relationship never solidified because we are two different people who were trying to hold on hoping that at some point this would work”





“For starters, yes, we are no longer living together so obviously that means we are separated.”





“Two, we were never married, Never.”





“Three, I have never cheated on J blessing for the five years we have known each other.”





J Blessing is yet to comment on the issue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.