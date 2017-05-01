Why MUTHAMA called his friend, WAVINYA NDETI, a thief! No wonder ALFRED MUTUA embarrassed her

Senator Muthama shocked Kenyans by revealing the crooked way Wiper works. He has called Kalonzo Musyoka a dictator and someone who has no msimamo. However, the big shocker was when he called his friend, Wavinya Ndeti, a master thief and a crook who cannot be allowed to be a Governor because she will rob Wananchi blind.





Among many other known stealing habits of grabbing land, conning Wananchi and even denying her siblings their rights, Wavinya has now perfected vote stealing.





Muthama revealed that the so called winning counts of the bungled Wiper nominations for the gubernatorial seat of Machakos were nothing but a high level heist.





"Machakos has 87,000 Wiper registered members," Muthama said.





"So where did..



