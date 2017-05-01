Why degree holders in Kenya are poor and will die poor - This is a MUST READ for all Kenyans.

..start a company and grow it in two to three years but will spend three years searching for a job.





6. A degree holder is not prepared to sell food to students but will be happy to be reporting to a boss with no qualifications as long as he is paid 50,000 for a salary.





7. A degree holder is so eager to get out of this country and work in another country than spend time to develop his own country.





8. A Kenyan degree holder staying in a foreign land is very keen to condemn Kenya but never contributing to the development of this country.





9. A Kenyan degree holder would rather sweep the streets of London or USA than start a business and make money in Kenya – others work in people’s homes doing some work there.





10. A degree holder in Kenya will watch porn on his laptop but never to write a book using the same laptop to sell and make money.





11. A degree holder will blame the government for lack of jobs even after he was on government bursary for him to have his degree.





12. Kenya is blessed with people who have master’s degree and others are doctors in different technical fields such as IT and Engineering but all of them have failed to create a cartoon character and develop a movie from the same instead very happy to buy Tom and Jerry for their children thereby promoting America.





At the school I go to, there is a man that is of very humble background. He does not speak English but sells Coke, Fanta and Sprite at 30 each making a profit of 10 on each drink. He also sells chips at 100 making a profit of 30 on each portion. Not less than 50 students buy chips and a drink every single day. This means he makes a profit of 40 for a drink and chips and a total profit of 2000 per day…every single day. In ten days he makes a profit of 20000, in twenty days 40,000 and in thirty days 80,000.





The degree holder working in a bank at the till gets a salary of 50,000 every month.

Why are the degree holders poor?





Because they have decided to pride themselves in a degree and failed to think better than a man who does not have even a certificate to his name.





Degree holders spend their time liking articles on LinkedIn and Facebook but never have any care in the world to implement what they like. Poverty starts from the mind, a mind that just likes things but never to implement those things.





If you want to progress, throw away that degree and start thinking better than someone without a degree. Be prepared to get your hands dirty and work like an ox for your business. Your hard work will pay off.





The Kenyan DAILY POST