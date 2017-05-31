Why degree holders in Kenya are poor and will die poor - This is a MUST READ for all Kenyans.

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - Here is the thought-provoking article explaining why most graduates in Kenya are poor has gone viral.





Most of the educated people in Kenya are poor. Majority of the educated earn less than kshs 50,000 for a salary before tax and other deductions. When the deductions are put into consideration, the net salary comes to around kshs40,000. The net salary then suffers from loan deductions of up to 10,000 leaving the salary at around kshs 30,000. The landlord then demands for his 15,000 and monthly shopping takes away 5,000 leaving one with a 10,000.





The bus will demand for 6,000 going to and from work and relatives get another 1000. The whole salary is gone and borrowed money starts operating. The borrowed money includes short loans and salary advances.





The difference between poverty and prosperity is property. A prosperous person has property to his name while a poverty stricken person has no property to show. Using this understanding, therefore, most of the degree holders are poverty stricken, borrowing money to buy chicken and chips, pizza and a car.





The biggest excuse for getting paid such low amounts of money and having to sit and work for another person for 30 days is THE DEGREE that one possesses and that’s all. This has made most of the degree holders very poor to poverty stricken and will die that way most likely. A degree holder does not know how to generate money unless that money is generated for the employer. A degree holder is so dependent on the salary that he can do anything to get a job but will not think of starting a business of his own to employ others.





1. A degree holder is not prepared to sell chips but is very happy to work for hungry lion.





2. A degree holder is not prepared to sell popcorn in the street but is very happy to work for Airtel outlet in a tent by the road side.





3. A degree holder is not prepared to sell second hand clothes but is very happy to be employed by DAPP which the business of selling second hand clothes.





4. A degree holder is not prepared to make ksh 100,000 monthly doing his own business but is very happy to work at the till in a bank getting paid 70,000.





5. A degree holder is not prepared to…



