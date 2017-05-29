Why African mothers are the best! Most Kenyans experienced this while growing up (VIDEO)

Monday, May 29, 2017- If you grew up in Kenya and in Africa by extension then you will certainly relate with this hilarious video.





Remember when your mother asked to save your money for you but you never got it back?





Well, the good guys at Cheka TV have given this issue a comic treatment in this hilarious episode dubbed ‘Things Kenyan Parents do’ and it is an epic trip down memory lane.





Watch the video below.