What ZARI HASSAN said after the death of her tycoon ex-husband, IVAN SEMWANGA.

Thursday, 25 May 2017 - Zari’s ex-husband, Ivan Semwanga, is dead.





The wealthy businessman has been on life support in a South African hospital since Friday last week where he was admitted after suffering a stroke and other heart related issues.





Zari confirmed the death of Ivan on social media and wrote an emotional post saying,





“ God loves those that are special and that's exactly who you were & I guess that's why he wanted you to himself.





You have touched and…



