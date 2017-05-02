What would you do with Sh221M-Kenyans react after lucky guy wins SportPesa mega jackpot.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - A lucky Kenyan has won a staggering Sh221m Sportpesa mega jackpot after correctly predicting 17 games over the weekend.





The winner, who has been identified as Samuel, 28, placed a stake of Sh200 on two mega jackpot picks of Sh100 each.





Sportpesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, did the honours of personally calling Samuel to inform him of his win ahead of his red carpet unveiling at Carnivore today.









There was also another big winner of Sh41 million whose identity has not been revealed, who correctly predicted 16 games.





With the current tough economic times, Kenyans took to twitter to give their two cents on this and below are a few tweets.