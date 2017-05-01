What UHURU and RAILA must do if they have to appear on the ballot - CHEBUKATI not joking

Thursday May 18, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) President candidate, Raila Odinga, among others have been asked to submit their nomination papers for clearance to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC)) between May 28th and 29th, 2017.





The Wafula Chebukati-led commission has also asked all Presidential aspirants to submit between today and Monday next week a list of at least 48, 000 supporters who have nominated them, failure to which they will not appear on the ballot come August 8th General Election.





And to ensure that the aspirants and the commission read from the same script during the election, all candidates are required to attend pre-nomination meetings next Tuesday at venues to be communicated by the commission.





The Kenyan DAILY POST