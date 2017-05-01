What this WOMAN from Nyeri did to her husband is evil, He’s now dead (See her PHOTOs).

Thursday, 18 May 2017 - This woman from Nyeri allegedly attacked her husband with a knife after an argument and stabbed her to death.





The merciless woman is currently on the run.





Her neighbour shared her photos on social media saying,





“ Even if u have to fight with your hubby..don't rush 4 a knife..sasa this woman from nyeri a trader @ gakere road killed the hubby after insulting him badly n died of bleeding and she run away...mtoto wa MTU ni maiti sasa @ tumutumu





See them in the next page.